KATELE KALUMBA WALKS TO FREEDOM

Yes I would like to confirm that Dr. Katele Kalumba (70), Richard Muchaka(59), Namoonda Nawa (22) and LIoyd Njiko(56) were on 1st August , 2023 released from Kamfinsa and Lusaka Central Prison/Correctional Centres on medical grounds pursuant to the Zambia Correctional Service Act No 37 section 77(1) of 2021 of the Laws of Zambia.



According to the ZCS Act the Commissioner General may with the approval of the Minister order the discharge from a Prison/Correctional Centre of a terminally ill inmate on the recommendation of a health practitioner.



Therefore, in the case of the four mentioned above, they have been ill in and out of Hospital from the time they were admitted to our correctional centres.



Dr. Katele Kalumba was admitted to Lusaka Central Prison/Correctional Centre in December of 2022. Since his admission he was frequenting University Teaching Hospital(UTH) due to multiple health complications among them heart failure and spinal injury. In February this year his health deteriorated and was admitted to UTH until his release.



As Zambia Correctional Service we will continue to discharge our mandate and core functions impartially.

Gillian Namungala (SUPT)

HEAD-PUBLIC RELATIONS