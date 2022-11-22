KATETE ATTACK SIGN OF DIMINISHING PUBLIC CONFIDENCE IN POLICE SERVICE – SILAVWE

The opposition Golden Party Zambia (GPZ) has condemn the violent attack on the Zambia Police Officers by some members of the community in Katate District, Eastern Province.

GPZ President Jackson Silavwe tells Byta FM News that the violence that was channeled on the law enforcers is extremely regrettable and the culprits must be arrested and prosecuted swiftly.

Silavwe has called for police reforms in the service immediately.

He says that the Zambia Police Service (ZP) is not adequately responding to the needs of communities hence the rise in crime levels throughout the Country.

Silavwe wonders why police officers spend the whole day at traffic lights helping the robots instead of preventing and solving crime in communities.

The opposition leaders states that the police command must take this unfortunate attack as a sign of diminishing people’s confidence in the service and urgently reset it’s priorities in as far as policing the Country is concerned.