KATETE HUSBAND SHOOTS WIFE DEAD DURING MARRIAGE COUNSELING AT IN-LAW’S HOME

A KATETE man is in custody after he allegedly killed his wife in Lusaka on Tuesday evening.

Isaac C. (33) is suspected to have murdered his wife Modai M. (26) at his father-in-law’s home in Kabanana Site and Service on Tuesday, the 18th of January, 2022 around 18:00 hours.

Modai was reportedly shot dead by Isaac in the midst of attending marriage counseling with friends and family members.

On Tuesday, Modai called her father, Mr. Clement M., early in the morning to let him know that the couple was traveling to Lusaka from Katete to sort out the marital disputes they were facing.

The couple, a marriage counselor, and a friend of Isaac C went to Modai M.’s parent’s house in the evening for the meeting.

According to Zambia Police, as the discussion was ongoing Isaac C. suddenly left the house and Modai M. followed him.

Suddenly a gunshot echoed through the house and everyone rushed outside.

What greeted them there was gruesome…

Modai was lying on the ground and bleeding heavily from her head.

It is claimed that Issac C., the marriage counselor, and his friend immediately rushed to a car that was parked outside and sped off, leaving Clement M. alone and trying to save his daughter’s life.

Police were called and rushed Modai M. to Chipata Level One Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Isaac C. reportedly fled Lusaka only to later hand himself over to police in Katete District in Eastern Province.

The couple reportedly got married in March 2021.

Modai M. was laid to rest yesterday.

May she sleep in eternal peace. 🙏🏽