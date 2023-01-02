KATETE ‘MAI NINI’ BATTERED OVER MINI-SKIRT

By Samuel Khwawe

A woman in her 40s has fled a polygamous marriage after her husband and his first wife locally known as Mai-Guru took turns in assulting her when she wore a mini-skirt during New Year celebrations in Chiwoko area of Katete District.

The victim whose full name has been withheld has revealed the horrific ordeal to Diamond News in which her husband flogged her repeatedly while his other wife viciously bit her flesh resulting in injuries.

She further narrates that the incident was sparked by a misunderstanding over an imposed dresscode for the festive season which her attackers were opposed hence her insistence to wear a skimpy outfit resulted in a brutal response from her husband who was aided by his first wife.

The traumarized junior wife says she no longer feels safe hence has vowed not to return to the matrimonial home.

The matter has since been reported to the police and her medical treatment is underway.