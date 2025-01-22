KATETE MAN TAKES OWN LIFE AFTER GIRLFRIEND ENDS RELATIONSHIP AND TELLS HIM CHILD WAS NOT HIS





A 26-year-old man has taken his own life in Katete, after his girl-friend allegedly decided to end their relationship.





The girl-friend also told the deceased that he is NOT the father of their child.



The deceased, identified as NDAWANE MWANZA, decided to hang himself at his girl-friend’s place in KDC area





Eastern Province Police Commanding Officer, ROBERTSON MWEEMBA has confirmed the incident, which happened on Sunday, January 19, 2025, and was reported by the deceased’s step-father.





Mr. MWEEMBA explained that on the material day, around 19 hours, MWANZA complained to his step-father that his girlfriend had ended their relationship and that she had also told him that their child was not his.





He added that after MWANZA was counselled by the step-father, he went to the girl-friend’s place, where he later killed himself.