By Christopher Miti



The trial has commenced for a Katete resident charged with the murder of a person living with albinism.





Paul Banda of Nkhungulu Two Village in Chieftainess Kawaza’s area in Katete is alleged to have killed Chaleka Banda and put his body on sale for K1 billion.





This case is currently before Lusaka Judge Dorcas Malama, who is sitting in Chipata.





Banda is accused of murdering Chaleka Banda on July 18th, 2023, and dumping the body in his garden.