KATETE MAYHEM DEBATE TAKEN TO PARLIAMENT

By Victoria Kayeye Yambani

Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security, Jack Mwiimbu has told parliament that murder suspects in Katete were set free due to lack of evidence linking them to the alleged murder.

Mr. Mwiimbu was responding to a question raised by Milanzi Member of Parliament, Melisiana Phiri on why suspects were released, a situation that angered villagers resulting in clashes with police.

The Minister explained that police had no reason to continue keeping suspects when investigations did not link them to the alleged murder.

He has however, indicated that the deceased’s family can apply for an inquest and should the findings implicate the suspects, they will be arrested.

20 suspects have since been detained in connection with the attack of nine police officers and civilians, demolition of houses and setting ablaze of motor vehicles in Katete District in Eastern Province.