Katete rioters still in custody, charged with malicious damage

November 27, 2022 – Police in Katete have jointly charged and arrested 20 suspects for three counts of Malicious Damage to Property contrary to section 335, One count of Arson contrary to section 328 and Assault on Police contrary to section 250 chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

The suspects are all detained in Police custody and are scheduled to appear in court tomorrow, Monday November 28, 2022.

Danny Mwale

Deputy Police Public Relations Officer