KATETE WITCH DOCTOR RUNS TO THE CLINIC FOR HELP LEAVING HIS PATIENT BEHIND



A renowned witch doctor from Katete, who is a Kenyan decent, also popularly known as Maruge yesterday took over facebook after his picture of him lying in a sick bed helplessly in the working went viral.





Like the old saying a physician cannot heal himself, Maruge 54 resident of Katete after being hit by a running stomach made his way to the clinic speeding like a new Mark X in his spiritual attire leaving a pregnant woman at the shrine.





The occurrence left people laughing as they failed to hold laughter seeing a person who claims to heal even the worst diseases like HÏV rushing for help.





Witnesses confirmed that Maruge was not helped by anyone, he rushed to the clinic alone and when he reached he had messed his working suit with a stubborn diarrhoea.





Meanwhile, many people believe he was testing his new meds as it is alleged that he is working on a concoction which will replace Malaria drugs in Zambia.



TD STORIES