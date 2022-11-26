Katete Witchdoctor Gave The Couple Two Dead Bodies And Later He Claimed He Had Found Them In Their House!

HE GAVE THE COUPLE TWO DEAD BODIES AND LATER HE CLAIMED HE HAD FOUND THEM IN THEIR HOUSE!

Witchdoctor arrested over dead babies in couple’s home

A 41-YEAR-OLD witchdoctor popularly known as Dr Masamba Asiyana has been arrested for allegedly planting two dead infants at a couple’s house in Katete, Eastern Province.

Dr Masamba Asiyana, whose real name is Zilole Banda, famed for allegedly helping people to get rich, was arrested on Tuesday for pointing out the couple to be practising witchcraft.

The couple has been named as Veronica, 52, and Salatiel Banda, 72, of Munyamazi farms.

“He was alleging that the couple was keeping two corpses [of] infants in two locations which the complainants deny,” Eastern Province police commanding officer Limpo Liwali said.

The bodies have since been taken to St Francis Hospital awaiting identification and burial.

Mr Lwali could not reveal who the parents of the dead babies.