Katombola CDF Chairperson Arrested for stealing K190,000!



The Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested Katombola Constituency Development Fund (CDF) Committee Chairperson, Sophia Jani, for alleged corrupt practices involving K190,000.





Jani, 46, of Simango Village in Kazungula, has been charged with one count of Failure to Disclose Interest, contrary to Section 5 (5) Subparagraph (1)(2) and (3) of The Constituency Development Fund Act No. 11 of 2018.





According to the ACC, on June 19, 2023, Jani failed to disclose her interest during a CDF Committee meeting and took part in deliberations that resulted in awarding an empowerment loan of K190,000 to her company, Mwabonwa Culture Experience. The transaction, involving Kazungula Town Council, a public body, has now led to her arrest.





Livingstone Resident Also Arrested for Forgery



In a separate case, the ACC has arrested Nyambe Sakubita, 45, of Plot Number 2498, Kafue Road in Nottie Broad, Livingstone, for corruption-related offenses involving forgery and uttering a false document.



Sakubita has been charged with:

One count of Forgery one count of Uttering a False Document





The ACC alleges that between January 1, 2022, and October 31, 2022, Sakubita altered an official Patents and Companies Registration Agency (PACRA) document with the intent to deceive and later presented it as a genuine document.





Both Jani and Sakubita have been granted bond and are expected to appear before the Livingstone Subordinate Court soon.