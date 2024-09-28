KATONGO FOR FAZ PRESIDENT: A HERO’S CHANCE TO LEAD ZAMBIAN FOOTBALL?

Christopher Katongo, Zambia’s legendary former national team captain and striker, shines as a top contender for the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) presidency in 2025. His impressive credentials include:

105 caps for Zambia, scoring 23 goals

Winning the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations

Claiming the Golden Boot award

As captain, Katongo demonstrated exceptional leadership qualities, inspiring teammates with his vision and strategy on the pitch. His passion and dedication to Zambian football earned respect from fans and players.

With unparalleled football experience and knowledge, proven leadership skills and charisma, and love for Zambian football, do you think Katongo is an ideal candidate.

? His ability to unite and inspire the football community and attract international partnerships and sponsorship are one of the significant strengths that he has.

If you could rate Katongo out of 10 how much chances do you think he has? his legendary status has so far earned respect from fans and players. However, some of the considerations includes his lack of administrative experience.

Can Christopher Katongo lead Zambian football to new heights? The decision is yours in 2025!