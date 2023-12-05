KATUMBI ADDRESSES TSHISEKEDI’S XENOPHOBIA: They Called All Our Leaders Foreigners, ‘What Have They Done For Congo?’

Opposition leader Moise Katumbi has addressed the xenophobic rants of President Felix Tshisekedi used in the campaign to portray the Ensemble leader as a foreigner.

Tshisekedi has made it a point at his rallies to describe Katumbi as a foreign candidate who did not have the interest of Congo at heart.

During a rally in Gbadolite on Sunday, Katumbi told Congolese to Tshisekedi and those calling him a foreign candidate to show what they have done for Congo.

He said the likes of Tshisekedi and his supporters thrive on malicious campaigns of falsehoods.

Katumbi reminded the Congolese that the same people calling him a foreigner called other presidents and opposition leaders foreigners.

“They called Mobutu Central African, they called Kabila Rwandese, they call Dr. Mukwege Burundian and the call Fayulu Senegalese. The same people, ask them what they have done Congo,” he said.

Katumbi, a former Governor of Katanga who has proved popular on the campaign trail, has been a victim of accusations of being a foreigner from the Tshisekedi camp.

On the contrary, the Tshisekedi regime has had a tough time campaigning across the country where they have met fierce boos from the masses.-DRC News Today