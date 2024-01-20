ACT OF SOLIDARITY: Katumbi, Fayulu & Opposition Candidates Confirm Countrywide Protests On Tshisekedi’s Inauguration Day

Leading opposition candidates Moïse Katumbi, Martin Fayulu and five others have confirmed they will hold countrywide demonstrations on Saturday, 20th January 2023, the day of the inauguration of Fèlix Tshisekedi.

Katumbi and Fayulu, in a joint-statement with five other presidential candidates namely Matata Ponyo Mapon, Seth Kikuni, Franck Diongo, Delly Sesanga and Floribet Anzuluni have called for the cancellation of the Independent Electoral Commission (CENI) fraudulent results that proclaimed Tshisekedi’s re-election.

The opposition candidates have described the 2023 General Elections as “shameful” having being characterized by a number of irregularities and acts of fraud by the ruling UDPS party and CENI.

Congolese citizens in the DRC as well as those in the diaspora have since been invited to join the opposition leaders in demonstrating against the undemocratic and fraudulent elections.

Several international and local observers noted several irregularities including corruption, illegal possession of voting equipment and materials, violence among others that affected the Congolese elections.