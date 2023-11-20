Katumbi Gets Backing Of Ex-Premier For Opposition Common Candidate

Former Prime Minister Augustin Matata Ponyo has declared his support for Moise Katumbi as the opposition common candidate.

Matata made the announcement in a video posted on his social media handle on Sunday night as a 30 day campaign period kicks off.

The LGD leader who commands a lot of support in east Congo is the first of the leading opposition leaders to make the endorsement.

Katumbi is seen as favorite for the opposition common candidate role as he enjoys nationwide support.

Independent candidate, a respected physician who won the Nobel Peace Prize, Dr. Denis Mukwege, is expected to rally behind the Katumbi ticket.

Others are Delly Sesanga, Franck Diongo and Seth Kikuni.