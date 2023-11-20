Katumbi Salutes George Weah For Conceding Defeat; Says Liberia Is Good Example For DRC

EXAMPLE OF DEMOCRACY: Katumbi Salutes George Weah For Conceding Defeat; Says Liberia Is Good Example For DR

Ensemble pour la République president Moise Katumbi has says the Democratic Republic of Congo should draw lessons from Liberia’s peaceful election and concession of George Weah.

Katumbi says ahead of the December 20, 2023 polls in the DRC, Liberia has shown that a sitting president can cede power after losing an election.

“I salute the elegance & fair play of my brother, the President George Weah. It demonstrates a great sense of responsibility by respecting the truth of the ballot boxes,” he said.

Katumbi has since congratulated President-elect Joseph Boakai who won the second round in a closely contested poll.

“Liberia must be an example for the DRC,” he added.

Katumbi is set to be President Felix Tshisekedi’s main challenger next month.