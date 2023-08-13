Kaunda Square Stage 2 Residents Report Minister’s Night Club For Noise Pollution

KAUNDA SQUARE STG 2 RESIDENTS REPORT MINISTER’S NIGHT CLUB FOR NOISE POLLUTION

Kaunda Square stage 2 residents have complained against noise pollution coming from Munali 1 night club owned by Munali MP Hon Mike Mposha to Chelstone Police,the MP office and munali ward councillors office.

The residents complained of loud music which disturb the whole neighborhood each and every night.

The story is the same at Kabs mall in Mtendere Compound owned by Ndola central MP Hon Frank Tayali,most neighbors complain of not sleeping due to noise from the night clubs there.

My advice to the two ministers is,its either they should reduce the volume from their systems or put up sound proof to avoid disturbing people’s peaceful sleep,a night must be for sleeping not listening to unwanted music,they’re in leadership and must lead by example,if their night clubs play the loudest annoying music everyone will follow suit and it’s the nearby residents that will suffer,kuli bama BP,Students,the sick and babies muma Nyumba elo nama loan nayo siafuna chongo.

100% Komboni,

Thomas Sipalo,

#KomboniPresident.