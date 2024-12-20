KAVINDELE DELIVERS MESSAGE TO MNANGAGWA ON BEHALF OF HH

1
50

KAVINDELE DELIVERS MESSAGE TO MNANGAGWA ON BEHALF OF HH

Former Vice President ENOCK KAVINDELE today undertook a visit to  Zimbabwe, as Special Envoy of President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA to deliver a special message.


Mr. KAVINDELE met with ZIMBABWEAN President, EMMERSON MNANGAGWA who is also Chairperson of SADC  and delivered a message from President HICHILEMA.


The Special  Envoy was accompanied by Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister MULAMBO HAIMBE.


The Special Envoy and his delegation returned to Zambia immediately after their engagement.


This is according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Facebook page and monitored by ZNBC News in LUSAKA.

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here