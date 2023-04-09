KAVINDELE IMPLORES GOVERNMENT TO ESTABLISH PENSION SCHEME FOR OFFICE OF VICE PRESIDENTS
Former Vice President ENOCH KAVINDELE has proposed for the establishment a pension scheme for the Office of the Vice President.
Mr. KAVINDELE says currently the office of the President has a pension scheme attached to it while the Vice President’s position does not have the provision.
He says the pension scheme will enable those that occupy the position to continue living a decent life after they retire.
The Former Vice President said this in an interview with ZNBC News in Lusaka.