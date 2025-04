KAVINDELE LOBBIES FOR BOTSWANA SUPPORT



Ahead of a crucial election for the position of Africa Development Bank presidency, Zambia has lobbied support of Botswana.



Today former Vice president Enoch Kavindele accompanied Dr Samuel Munzele Maimbo who is contesting the position to Botswana.



President of Botswana, Duma Boko met with Dr. Maimbo who has been endorsed by two regional blocs – SADC and COMESA.