KAVINDELE MEETS WITH MNANGAGWA IN HARARE





PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe, has met with Former Vice-President Enoch Kavindele (special envoy of President Hakainde Hichilema) in Harare, Zimbabwe.





Emerging from their closed-door meeting, Mr Kavindele said it is important for them to consult on various issues with the SADC chairperson.



(Source: ZDC Online)