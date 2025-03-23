KAWAMBWA CATHOLIC PRIEST FR. KENNEDY KASHINGA CASTIGATES STATE SECURITY AGENT



… as they follow him at Saint Mary’s Catholic church to ask if Citizens First President Harry Kalaba was going to sleep at the Parish house.





KAWAMBWA, SUNDAY, MARCH 22, 2025 [SMART EAGLES]



Kawambwa’s St. Mary’s Catholic church priest Father Kennedy Kashinga says the state should stop getting excited for nothing.



Speaking during mass today attended by Citizens First President Harry Kalaba Fr. Kashinga revealed that state security agents followed him yesterday to find out if the he was going to host the CF leader.



He said the house of God is open to anyone regardless of political inclination.





“Some security people came here yesterday and asked me that ‘are you hosting Harry Kalaba here’ and I answered them bushe ‘ning’anda yabanoko’. These people should stop getting excited for nothing, this is the house of God anyone is free to come here,” Fr. Kashinga said amidst laughter from congregants.





And in his brief remarks to the congregants Mr. Kalaba asked the church to continue praying for him and as he strives to liberate the country.





“The father told me that no politics here but all I can ask for is that you continue praying for us leaders as we strive to make this country better,” Mr. Kalaba said.



#SmartEagles2025.