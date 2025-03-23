KAWAMBWA CATHOLIC PRIEST FR. KENNEDY KASHINGA CASTIGATES STATE SECURITY AGENT
… as they follow him at Saint Mary’s Catholic church to ask if Citizens First President Harry Kalaba was going to sleep at the Parish house.
KAWAMBWA, SUNDAY, MARCH 22, 2025 [SMART EAGLES]
Kawambwa’s St. Mary’s Catholic church priest Father Kennedy Kashinga says the state should stop getting excited for nothing.
Speaking during mass today attended by Citizens First President Harry Kalaba Fr. Kashinga revealed that state security agents followed him yesterday to find out if the he was going to host the CF leader.
He said the house of God is open to anyone regardless of political inclination.
“Some security people came here yesterday and asked me that ‘are you hosting Harry Kalaba here’ and I answered them bushe ‘ning’anda yabanoko’. These people should stop getting excited for nothing, this is the house of God anyone is free to come here,” Fr. Kashinga said amidst laughter from congregants.
And in his brief remarks to the congregants Mr. Kalaba asked the church to continue praying for him and as he strives to liberate the country.
“The father told me that no politics here but all I can ask for is that you continue praying for us leaders as we strive to make this country better,” Mr. Kalaba said.
#SmartEagles2025.
WHO DOES NOT KNOW WHAT IS GOING ON? EVEN THIS LITTLE COMMENT FROM BOTH THE PRIEST AND KALABA MUSK DEEP POLITICAL WAVES.
IF THE QUESTION WAS THAT SIMPLE, PRIEST, IN YOUR ‘HUMBLENESS’, YOU COULD HAVE JUST SAID YES OR NO.
AND KALABA, WHY MAKE ZAMBIANS FEEL THEY ARE UNDER SIEGE AND THAT YOU WILL LIBERATE THEM? ACTUALLY ZAMBIANS FEEL MORE LIBERATED NOW THAN WHEN YOU WERE (AS PF) IN POWER.
THIS PLAN B THAT YOU HATCHED AFTER SENDING YOUR KITH AND KEEN INTO FOREIGN SERVICE FOR FUNDING WILL NOT WORK.
SHOW US YOUR SHADOW CABINET AND WE WILL KNOW WHICH DIRECTION YOU ARE GOING. OFCOURSE YOU ARE TALKING LIBERATION BECAUSE YOU FEEL YOU ARE UNDER INCARCERATION BEING RULED BY A TONGA. IT IS WELL KNOWN COUNTRY WIDE THAT YOU ARE USING THE CATHOLIC CHURCH TO CAMPAIGN FOR YOU. BUT NOT EVERY CATHOLIC IS DUMB.
UPND IS UNIFYING US WELL WHILE YOU, OUR BROTHER, WERE DIVIDING US.
You little frightened men, small political groupings are free to go anywhere and sleep even in Vatican we care less. You can transverse the globe it means nothing. You don’t have numbers on the ground, that you know. Those that have gone on fund raising spree are welcome back with those dollars, we will partake. At the end we will carry the day. UPND has no contemporary sizes, we are big.
S by his own admission, the Priest is asked a simple question ” are you hosting Harry Kalaba here”. His response is ” bushe ning’anda yabanoko”!!! Very, very immature. He even dares to allege that others are getting excited for nothing!!!! Years of training at seminary and yet this is what comes out at the slightest irritation! Shame.
What this Priest is forgetting is that the State is responsible for the security of every citizen including himself. You don’t expect a public figure like Kalaba to go to Kawambwa and enter a priest’s house and spends a night there without the state security knowing anything. That can’t happen, may be somewhere else and not in Zambia.
These Priests are the ones dragging the name of our church into unnecessary mud. Does it mean we do not have Priests in North western, western, southern and parts of Lusaka Central and copperbelt Provinces? It’s like Kalaba has found solace in them. They must separate church from tribe.
We have never had this situation in our country where the state keeps harassing Bishops and priests. This government is anti Christianity. I have no idea what they believe in, but it is not in God. Maybe it is witchcraft and demonic spirits. Either way, we need to remove them.
They do not behave like Zambians.
Reject tribalism, corruption and oppression.
Vote wisely in 2026.