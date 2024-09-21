KAWAMBWA COULD GO TO ELECTIONS



The people of Kawambwa Constituency in Luapula Province could be going to elections soon and not in 2026.



This follows the conviction of their member of Parliament Nixon Chilangwa to five years imprisonment.



His efforts to seek bail pending an appeal to the High Court was denied this week by a Magistrate Court. He is in jail at Mukobeko maximum prison in Kabwe together with his Pambashi counterpart Ronald Chitotela who is waiting sentencing.



Chilangwa a PF Deputy Secretary General and his co-convict were in July 2024 handed five years imprisonment with hard labour by the Kawambwa Magistrate Court after being found guilty of malicious damage to property.



Kabwe High Court Judge Kelvin Limbani ruled that Chilangwa and his co-convicts have not demonstrated that their appeal has prospects of success.



He also ruled that Chilangwa and his co-convicts have also not demonstrated sufficient reasons and exceptional circumstances to be granted bail pending appeal.



Those sentenced with him are Kalumba Chifumbe, Davy Kaniki, Kunda Chitotela and Chabi Chitotela.



This case comes from the violence in the 2021 elections where a motor vehicle for UPND then in opposition is alleged to have been burnt to ashes by the accused.