KAWAMBWA HAS BEEN ABANDONED – KALABA



… says the people are suffering because they have no one to speak for them



KAWAMBWA, MONDAY, MARCH, 24, 2025 [SMART EAGLES]



Citizens First President Harry Kalaba says the people of Kambele located in the outskirts of Kawambwa have been abandoned.





Speaking when he paid a courtesy call on sub Chief Keta and all his headmen in Kawambwa, Mr. Kalaba said the place looks like it is under colonial rule.



He said the people in the area are suffering because they have no one to speak for them.





“I have traveled but this place looks like it is still under colonial rule. The people in this area have been abandoned and are suffering because they have no one to speak for them,” Mr. Kalaba said.



He urged the people of Keta to vote for the Citizens First party candidate Michael Katai in 10th April, 2025 Kala ward by election.





“Let’s show them that we are not happy on the 10th of April during the Kala ward by election. UPND will bring you a person that has no heart for you. You gave them a mayor and member of parliament and have not come back to work for you. Start showing them you are also human being. Even in our poverty let have dignity.we need to be brave to liberate ourselves. There is no water, school, clinic and the road bad in this area,” the CF leader said.





And Mr. Kalaba said the by election is beyond the nshima and chicken the UPND will give them during the campaign period.



Meanhile, the traditional leadership in the area pledged to rally behind Mr. Kalaba and the CF candidate in the forthcoming by election.





They said they yell for development because they are living like foreigners in their own country.



