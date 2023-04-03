KAWAMBWA MAN ARRESTED FOR HAVING S3X WITH A GOAT

KAWAMBWA MAN ARRESTED FOR HAVING SEX WITH A GOAT

A 20-year-old man has been arrested in Kawambwa, Luapula province, after he was found having sex with a Goat.

Chipute Silwamba, of Chibwe village in Chief Munkanta’s area, has been charged with the offence of bestiality.

Luapula Province Police Commanding Officer, Fwambo Siame has confirmed the arrest of Silwamba, who was apprehended yesterday, around 14 hours.

Mr. Siame explained that Silwamba was found, by the general public, having carnal knowledge of the she-goat in a rubbish pit.

He added that the animal has also been kept by veterinary officers, awaiting medical examination.

Credit: ZANIS