KAWAMBWA PF DISTANCES ITSELF FROM SAMPA’S CONFERENCE

…. the PF in the district will not be pushed to be part of such illegalities, says District Chairperson

Kawambwa… Friday October 27, 2023 (SMART EAGLES)

The Patriotic Front in Kawambwa District has distanced itself from the ‘illegal general conference’ held in Lusaka on the 24th October 2023 by suspended Matero Member of Parliament Hon Miles Sampa.

Kawambwa PF District Chairperson Kalumba Chifumbe says the PF in the district will not be pushed to be part of such illegalities.

Mr Chifumbe tells Smart Eagles via telephone that the party in the district remains royal and committed to the PF led by acting President Given Lubinda.

He says the structures in the district are focusing on growing the party as opposed to paying attention to such confusion coming from the suspended Matero lawmaker.

“We distance ourselves from that illegal conference that was held on the 24th October, 2023 led by one Miles Sampa. As a district, we will not be dragged into such illegalities as we remain committed to the party led by our able acting president Hon Given Lubinda,” he said.

“We shall remain committed in ensuring that we grow the party and win the 2026 general elections.”