KAWAMBWA TEACHERS EXCLUDED FROM PARTICIPATING AS POLL STAFF – Tonse Alliance

KAWAMBWA TEACHERS EXCLUDED FROM PARTICIPATING AS POLL STAFF



….the parliamentary by-election is scheduled for December 20, 2024



In unprecedented circumstances and for the first time in the history of Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ), the Kawambwa Central Parliamentary by-election will be conducted by importing teachers from other Districts as poll staff, reviews Tonse Alliance Campaign Manager Hon Anthony Kasadwe.





Hon Kasandwe says the host teachers from Kawambwa District have all been excluded from participating as poll staff as directed by the UPND.



He further says this has frustrated the teachers not only in Kawambwa District but in the entire Luapula Province.





“By practice, the host District using a competitive and transparent procedures identifies poll staff to conduct the elections in their Districts. But under bizarre circumstances, President Hakainde Hichilema has prevailed over ECZ in order to exclude teachers from Kawambwa District. This has shocked the entire teaching fraternity,” he said.





Meanwhile, Hon Kasandwe claimed that the UPND sent hired armed with p@ngas and m@chetes caders to disrupt yesterday’s campaign program in Iyanga ward which was exclusively allocated to Tonse Alliance in accordance with the ECZ program consented by all participating political parties including President Hichilema’s political party.





Hon Kasandwe disclosed that the Tonse Alliance and their candidate Danstan Mwansa exercised maturity and decided to leave their designated ward in order to avoid possible bl00d shed.



“This matter has since been reported to Kawambwa Police, the Returning Officer, ECZ – Kawambwa District, and other Stakeholders including the Church,” the source added.