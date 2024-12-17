KAWAMBWA VOTERS URGED TO CHOOSE DEVELOPMENT OVER DIVISION



December 16, 2024



Kawambwa – The campaign for the upcoming by-election in Kawambwa Constituency has gained momentum, with prominent government and alliance officials calling on voters to prioritize development by supporting the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND).



Addressing a rally at Lengwe Secondary School grounds, Minister of Water Development and Sanitation, Mr. Collins Nzovu, assured residents that their persistent water challenges would be resolved with effective representation.



He assured the residents that his ministry would come and sink boreholes to improve the water supply.



Mr. Nzovu attributed the lack of progress to opposition MPs, whom he accused of resisting cooperation with the government. Mr. Nzovu urged voters to elect UPND candidate Nason Musonda, promising that his leadership would align with the government’s development agenda.



Adding his voice, Kaputa MP and Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Mr. Elvis Nkandu, emphasized the importance of electing leaders politically aligned with the party in power. He argued that opposition representation has hindered meaningful development in the region and urged voters to reconsider their past decisions.



Mr. Nkandu called for support for Nason Musonda, whom he described as a leader capable of delivering progress before the 2026 general elections. He said people should go and vote for the party which has brought free education, increased Constituency Development Fund, social cash transfer, drought emergency fund, and more.



Dr. Nevers Mumba, leader of the Movement for Multi-Party Democracy (MMD) and a key UPND alliance partner, reinforced the appeal for unity under the Tonse Alliance.



Speaking at both the school grounds and Mukobe Village in Fisaka Ward, Dr. Mumba praised President Hakainde Hichilema for fostering national unity through the “One Zambia, One Nation” vision. He encouraged voters to trust the alliance to deliver development and to avoid repeating what he called the mistakes of the past.



Other notable figures, including MMD National Secretary Elizabeth Chitika, echoed these sentiments, urging voters to remain vigilant against misinformation. The leaders emphasized that only candidates aligned with the ruling government could guarantee Kawambwa’s development.



The parliamentary seat was declared vacant following the incarceration of former MP Nickson Chilangwa. The date for the by-election is 20th December 2024.



TF