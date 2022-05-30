KAWAMBWA YOUTHS DITCH PF

KAWAMBWA – 30/05/2022

PATRIOTIC Front Youths in Kawambwa district led by Fortune KAPEKELE also know as Commander ‘One-day,’ have ditched the former ruling party citing the absence of meaningful leadership, except weapons that were given to them to fight political opponents.

Mr Kapekele said his entire squad stood ready to join the UPND.

But while his squad expressed unfounded fears of the UPND, he decided to publicly join the ruling party to prove how peaceful Zambia has become under President Hakainde Hichilema.

The former PF Youth leader under security apologised for both the verbal and physical injuries his squad has inflicted on the people of Kawambwa for merely supporting the UPND.

And UPND Provincial Chairlady, Rosemary Mwiche who is in the company of party SG, Batuke Imenda welcomed the defectors to the ruling party.

