KAWANA ALLEGES ZIM DOCUMENTARY ILLEGALLY OBTAINED

Ministry of Information and Media, Media Director Thabo Kawana has asserted that the documentary titled “The Grand Regional Scheme,” that has been produced by a Zimbabwean TV station featuring several opposition figures, had been illegally obtained.

At a press briefing held in Lusaka yesterday, Mr Kawana argued that the journalists responsible for the documentary had not properly accredited themselves with the Zambia News and Information Services -ZANIS.

He has expressed dissatisfaction with the individuals featured in the documentary, accusing them of openly disparaging the country.

He has further revealed that the documentary is currently under analysis by relevant authorities, promising that any shortcomings found during this process would be addressed in accordance with the law.