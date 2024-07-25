KAWANA DENOUNCES IBA DG’S KILLING



Ministry of Information and Media Permanent Secretary, Thabo Kawana has expressed shock at how inhuman Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) Director General, Guntila Muleya was murdered.



Mr Kawana has described the people behind the gruesome murder of Mr Muleya as heartless people who need to be found and punished.



ZANIS reports that Mr Kawana was speaking when he briefed IBA members of staff this morning.



“We are shocked that people can resort to taking someone’s life in such a fashion. It is a very disturbing event not only for IBA or the Ministry, but the country at large,” he said.



He assured IBA members of staff that to those behind the gruesome act, the police shall find them.



Mr Kawana appealed to IBA staff to share whatever information they have regarding the death of Mr Muleya.



He said the government is collaborating with Mr Muleyas family and funeral arrangements are being drawn.



“Different stakeholders have also come on board to render help to the family,” he added.



The late IBA Director General was found dead in Njolwe area, East of Lusaka yesterday with gunshot wounds.