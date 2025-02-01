KAWANA DESCRIBES UN RAPPORTEUR’S REPORT AS VINDICATION FOR GOVERNMENT





Ministry of Information and Media Permanent Secretary Thabo Kawana says the recent statement by United Nations (UN) Special Rapporteur Irene Khan has vindicated government against allegations of stifling dissent.





Ms Khan, who was on a 10 day visit to Zambia to assess these allegations, stated in her report that through engagements with various stakeholders, she found no evidence of such, noting that the Country is facing a high level of disinformation emminating from political sources without regard of truth or ethical standards.





Speaking during a phone interview on Mafken FM’s Express Chit Chat Review, Mr Kawana reaffirmed that government has nothing to hide and dismissed claims that Zambia is being ruled under dictatorship.



He said attempts to portray the country negatively have been disproven by Ms Khan’s findings.



Mr. Kawana further noted that the submissions received by Ms Khan reflected the reality on the ground, highlighting that Zambians themselves have demonstrated that media freedoms have improved compared to the previous Patriotic Front administration.



Mafken FM