Kawana, JJ had meeting on conditions to release him – MP





By Esther Chisola



Independent Milenge member of parliament Gystave Saka Chonde has testified that fugitive and former Petauke-Central member of parliament Emmanuel Jay-Jay Banda and Information permanent secretary Thabo Kawana did have a meeting relating to conditions on how to release him.





And Chonde told the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court that he did not think the words used by Independent Lumezi member of parliament Munir Zulu suggested or pointed to seditious practice.





Chonde was testifying in a matter in which Zulu pleaded not guilty to three counts of seditious practices contrary to Section 57 sub section 1 part b as read with Section 60 subsection 1 part e and f of the Penal Code Act Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.



When the matter came up for continued defence before magistrate Faides Hamaundu yesterday, Chonde confirmed



https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/kawana-jj-did-had-meeting-on-conditions-to-release-him-mp/