KAWANA MUST GIVE DAILY NATION UPDATES ABOUT HIS OWN HEALTH NOT GBM – MILES SAMPA

KAWANA MUST GIVE DAILY NATION UPDATES ABOUT HIS OWN HEALTH NOT GBM – MILES

..He Doesn’t Love GBM



Miles Sampa who is member of Parliament for Matero says its not Thabo Kawana’s Business to talk about GBM condition.



Kawana who is Permanent Secretary at Ministry of Information and Media yesterday said Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba better known as GBM was alive. This was after a rumor on social media that he had passed on.





But Miles Sampa has taken a swipe at Kawana saying its not his business to talk about GBM whom he doesn’t love.



“Why does PS Kawasaki think it’s his business to discuss people’s health conditions. GBM has a wife, children or close family members and are the authority on issuing such statements for the person they love that he does not,” Sampa said.



Sampa who has fallen out of favour of the government in the other PF faction in preference for another Parliamentarian says Kawana must be giving daily updates about his health.



“Maybe Kawasaki should be updating the Nation on a daily basis about his own health condition

He must start tomorrow. The Nation wants to know.”