Kawana must willingly surrender body parts after change of govt for ‘being proceeds of crime’ – Mumbi Phiri

Mumbi Phiri has charged that she hopes Thabo Kawana will give up part of his body parts “when there is change of government”, as they are “part of proceeds of crime” since the people who helped to foot his medical bills are referred to as criminals.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Phiri recalling her own arrest following the recent arrest of former first lady Esther Lungu, mentioned how traumatic it was for her four and six year old grandchildren who witnessed her arrest at her home in Chongwe.

She said among them was one child some people speculated she had birthed with former president Edgar Lungu, with the other one being “Hakainde Hichilema’s own niece.”

She wondered if the recent arrest of Esther was the fulfillment of what the President had warned that he would start going for opposition “throats.”

“Because when you put an innocent person in a cell, even for one minute, it depends on what you want to achieve,” Phiri said.

However, Ministry of Information media director Thabo Kawana argued that President Hichilema must not be accused of persecuting Esther and other opposition figures as the case in point was a family matter which she never even invited the President to witness her transactions.

But Phiri said "abo ba Thabo Kawana, he should realise that he has organs which people have been suspecting of proceeds of…