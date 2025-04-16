KAWANA Rejects Bill 10 Comparisons



By Sharon Siame



Ministry of Information and Media Permanent Secretary THABO KAWANA says the proposed #Constitution Amendments are more participatory, fair and inclusive.



Mr. KAWANA says the proposed constitution amendments should not be compared to Bill 10 which was targeted at individuals and one of these was President Hakainde Hichilema .





He says one such Provision was that an individual who contested elections more than three times at Presidential level and lost more than three times could no longer be allowed to contest elections.



In an interview with #ZNBC News in Lusaka today, Mr. KAWANA said none of the current proposed constitution amendments are targeted at an individual



CREDIT: ZNBC