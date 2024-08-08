KAZHILA CALLS FOR TRIBUNAL TO PROBE BANDA’S ESCAPE



Life Gospel Ministries International General Overseer Bishop JOSEPH KAZHILA has called on President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA to establish a commission of inquiry or tribunal to investigate the circumstances surrounding the escape of Petauke Central

Member of Parliament EMMANUEL BANDA from lawful custody.



Bishop KAZHILA says given Mr. BANDA’s medical condition and treatment, it is unlikely that he could have escaped without assistance.



He says this has highlighted a failure of homeland security.



In a statement to ZNBC News, Bishop KAZHILA said swift action is imperative to address the vulnerabilities, from top to bottom, within both the Zambia Police and Correctional Service.



He said this is not merely about recapturing Mr. BANDA but about installing competent security personnel to ensure public safety.



Bishop KAZHILA said the escape appears to be a sophisticated inside job, orchestrated by a network of skilled planners, organizers, implementers, and controllers.



ZNBC