KAZUNGULA DULLY ELECTED MP FOR SINDA CONSTITUENCY

UPND losing candidate in the Sinda Constituency Parliamentary election, Levy Ngoma has withdrawn his appeal to the Constitutional Court.

This means the decision of the High Court which declared Masautso Kazungula Tembo of PF as having been duly elected stands.

This came to light this morning.

Hon Tembo was at court with kamfinsa constituency MP, Hon. Christopher Kang’ombe , whose parliamentary petition case came up for hearing today.

Judgement for the appeal by losing UPND Kamfinsa Constituency Candidate, Subeta Mutelo will be made on 18th July 2022.