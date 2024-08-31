KBF ACCUSED OF RELAGATING WOMEN TO A CHILD-BEARING ROLE



The Non-governmental Gender Organisations’ Coordinating Council- NGOCC has accused Zambia Must Prosper Leader, Kelvin Fube Bwalya of being sexist towards women.



This follows a remark attributed to the opposition leader during the launch of his party manifesto on 27th August, 2024, suggesting and objectifying women to be tools of childbearing and population growth.



NGOCC Chairperson, Grace Manyonga-Sinkamba, states that while Bwalya acknowledged the need for more women in politics and decision-making, his delivery was stereotypical as he relegated their role to vessels of childbearing.



She retorts that while women conceive as a God-given biological role, they have the right and say on when and how many children to have, hence must not be compelled to do so.



Sinkamba has described Bwalya’s alleged portrayal of women as sad and coming at a when the women’s movement is yearning for support, especially in political leadership where the numbers remain low.



She has urged political parties to embrace women’s leadership and not use women as stepping stones for political ambitions, further challenging Bwalya to retract the statement attributed to him.