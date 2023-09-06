HH MUST RESIGN – KBF
Zambia must prosper. President Kelvin Bwalya Fube has advised President Hakainde Hichilema to resign on moral grounds.
Mr. Fube said he supported President Hichilema purely on the principle of protecting and defending the constitution of Zambia.
He said he was convinced beyond doubt that once the UPND forms government, it will govern the country on the said pillars of governance, which is not the case at the moment.
He added that the party has withdrawn its support from the UPND because of political and moral bankruptcy and some aspects of marginalisation and tribalism.
He also said it is unfortunate that the president has neglected the poor, who are starving at the expense of corrupt practices under his watch.
Mr. Fube has also said he is disappointed that the law is being used to compensate those who were arrested in the previous regime at the expense of poor Zambians who can benefit from such collosal sums of money.
He has said the head of state was elected on the basis of his lies and fake promises and that every Zambian must ask President Hichilema to resign as it is evident that he has failed to govern the country
These are the same chaps who woke up at zhilo fili to illegally swear in ECL. Don’t expect solutions from those that put you in problems.
If you have nothing progressive or positive to say, better to just shut the freak up. Hamududu is silent and in that silence citizens have more confidence in him than those that are barking aimlessly.
KBF
1. I agree with you on HH’s tribalism. He has made the most tribal appointments in zambian history. However unlike PF, UPND don’t go around calling out other tribes as less zambian i.e. such a tribe cannot or shud not rule zambia.
2. You and other opposition don’t sound or appear credible to the zambian people when all you spew out of your mouth is hatred for HH, no alternatives or unrealistic solutions. Fact is a highly indebted and damaged economy cannot be repaired in 2 years. Not possible bwana.
3. If you and other opposition want to be credible, find room and space for patriotism for zambia. Case in point, why wud you & the opposition support stealing of elections in Zimbabwe just because you hate HH.