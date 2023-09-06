HH MUST RESIGN – KBF

Zambia must prosper. President Kelvin Bwalya Fube has advised President Hakainde Hichilema to resign on moral grounds.

Mr. Fube said he supported President Hichilema purely on the principle of protecting and defending the constitution of Zambia.

He said he was convinced beyond doubt that once the UPND forms government, it will govern the country on the said pillars of governance, which is not the case at the moment.

He added that the party has withdrawn its support from the UPND because of political and moral bankruptcy and some aspects of marginalisation and tribalism.

He also said it is unfortunate that the president has neglected the poor, who are starving at the expense of corrupt practices under his watch.

Mr. Fube has also said he is disappointed that the law is being used to compensate those who were arrested in the previous regime at the expense of poor Zambians who can benefit from such collosal sums of money.

He has said the head of state was elected on the basis of his lies and fake promises and that every Zambian must ask President Hichilema to resign as it is evident that he has failed to govern the country