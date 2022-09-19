HomeZambia Must ProsperKBF Has Challenged Govt To State Its Position On Homosexuality Instead Of...

KBF Has Challenged Govt To State Its Position On Homosexuality Instead Of Being Silence On The Matter

FeaturedPoliticsPFUPNDZambia Must Prosper

Published on

By zamobserver
spot_img

GOVT CHALLENGED TO STATE ITS POSITION ON HOMOSEXUALITY
By Chileshe Mwango

Opposition Zambia Must Proper Interim party President Kelvin Bwalya has challenged government to state its position on homosexuality instead of being silence on the matter.

Mr Bwalya is shocked by government’s silence on such a serious matter that requires its quick intervention instead of giving it a blind eye while it erodes the country’s Christian values.

He says it is unfair to let homosexuality take the order of the day simply because Zambia’s aid is tied to institutions that want to promote homosexuality in the world.

Meanwhile, New Heritage Party leader Chishala Kateka has described as a serious betrayal, government’s continued silence on the recently held Lusaka July festival which the party claims was aimed at promoting Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and questioning-LGBTQ- activities in the country.

But President Hakainde Hichilema on his Facebook page says government’s position on this issue has been very clear and consistent from the UPND`s days in opposition.
PHOENIX NEWS See less

Latest articles

PF

HH And UPND Would Be Very Foolish To Trust People Like Kelvin Sampa, These Are Political Parasites- Chilufya Tayali

EEP President Chilufya Tayali HH AND UPND WOULD BE VERY FOOLISH TO TRUST PEOPLE LIKE...
Lifestyle

We’re Not Homosexual ,that Was Just An Act Devaos Responds

WE’RE NOT HOMOSEXUAL ,THAT WAS JUST AN ACT DEVAOS RESPONDS They write: We would like to...
PF

Police To Arrest Bowman Lusambo Over The Murder Of Obert Kasongo- Given Lubinda

POLICE SHOULD NOT BE ABUSED TO FIGHT BY-ELECTION BATTLES Monday 19th September, 2022 It has come...
Zambia Must Prosper

UPND LEADERS ARE STINGY, PARTY IS CRACKING – Trymore Mwenda

UPND LEADERS ARE STINGY, PARTY IS CRACKING - MWENDA The opposition Zambia Must Prosper party...

More like this

PF

HH And UPND Would Be Very Foolish To Trust People Like Kelvin Sampa, These Are Political Parasites- Chilufya Tayali

EEP President Chilufya Tayali HH AND UPND WOULD BE VERY FOOLISH TO TRUST PEOPLE LIKE...
Lifestyle

We’re Not Homosexual ,that Was Just An Act Devaos Responds

WE’RE NOT HOMOSEXUAL ,THAT WAS JUST AN ACT DEVAOS RESPONDS They write: We would like to...
PF

Police To Arrest Bowman Lusambo Over The Murder Of Obert Kasongo- Given Lubinda

POLICE SHOULD NOT BE ABUSED TO FIGHT BY-ELECTION BATTLES Monday 19th September, 2022 It has come...

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©