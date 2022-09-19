KBF Has Challenged Govt To State Its Position On Homosexuality Instead Of Being Silence On The Matter

GOVT CHALLENGED TO STATE ITS POSITION ON HOMOSEXUALITY

By Chileshe Mwango

Opposition Zambia Must Proper Interim party President Kelvin Bwalya has challenged government to state its position on homosexuality instead of being silence on the matter.

Mr Bwalya is shocked by government’s silence on such a serious matter that requires its quick intervention instead of giving it a blind eye while it erodes the country’s Christian values.

He says it is unfair to let homosexuality take the order of the day simply because Zambia’s aid is tied to institutions that want to promote homosexuality in the world.

Meanwhile, New Heritage Party leader Chishala Kateka has described as a serious betrayal, government’s continued silence on the recently held Lusaka July festival which the party claims was aimed at promoting Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and questioning-LGBTQ- activities in the country.

But President Hakainde Hichilema on his Facebook page says government’s position on this issue has been very clear and consistent from the UPND`s days in opposition.

