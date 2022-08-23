KBF HAS RESTORED MY STRENGTH, CONGRATULATIONS MY BROTHER, EEP IS ANXIOUS TO WORK WITH YOU
By EEP President Chilufya Tayali
Honestly, at times I face challenges in my political life as well as a “Public Lawyer”, such that I feel like telling my wife to park our bags and we go Ethiopia.
This morning, I felt very discouraged because it’s not easy fighting with this Govt. But with KBF coming on the scene, atleast there will be more of us.
I am very encouraged and look forward to working with “Zambia Must Prosper” (ZMP), this is a time to unite and consolidate our efforts as opposition political parties.
If we fight in isolation and as a fragmented opposition political parties, it will be difficult to remove President Hichilema out of power, because he is a dictator.
I am grateful to Hon. Brain Mudubile, my all weather friend for the encouragement, I will soldier on. With people like you and BaFred M’membe, Chishala Kateka, Saboi Imbolela, among others, we have a future.
#PUNKANOMICS, #DICTATORS, #HHMUSTGO!!
You will still remain a court jester amongst all the people you have mentioned. Even if one of them became president you will still not be given any appointment just like Edgar never gave you any appointment even though you disparaged HH and praised Edgar 24 hours a day.
Hoping to eat from KBF now that the PF have become stingy with handouts
So you were just pretending to stand. You felt the knock out punch right. At least you have confessed rightly today. Regain your strength my dear fellow this marathon you entered into has just stated. Kukosa my brother.