KBF HAS RESTORED MY STRENGTH, CONGRATULATIONS MY BROTHER, EEP IS ANXIOUS TO WORK WITH YOU

By EEP President Chilufya Tayali

Honestly, at times I face challenges in my political life as well as a “Public Lawyer”, such that I feel like telling my wife to park our bags and we go Ethiopia.

This morning, I felt very discouraged because it’s not easy fighting with this Govt. But with KBF coming on the scene, atleast there will be more of us.

I am very encouraged and look forward to working with “Zambia Must Prosper” (ZMP), this is a time to unite and consolidate our efforts as opposition political parties.

If we fight in isolation and as a fragmented opposition political parties, it will be difficult to remove President Hichilema out of power, because he is a dictator.

I am grateful to Hon. Brain Mudubile, my all weather friend for the encouragement, I will soldier on. With people like you and BaFred M’membe, Chishala Kateka, Saboi Imbolela, among others, we have a future.

#PUNKANOMICS, #DICTATORS, #HHMUSTGO!!