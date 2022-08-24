KBF IS UPSET FOR NOT BEING GIVEN JOB, SAYS CHUSHI

Bwalya Fube is upset for not being given a job by President Hakainde Hichilema, says Information and Media minister Chushi Kasanda.

During the launch of his political party, Zambia Must Prosper, Fube charged that the UPND has no clear philosophy nor platform for job creation, and that they do not even have a clear youth agenda or policy, including lacking a clear leadership strategy as everything revolves around one man, kasanda said the UPND was not a one man show.

“The question is how long did we work with him? He was a PF character, isn’t it? How long did we work with him? We worked with him for a very short time. And you see that is why those ones who are not stable, people who are not stable, and I call him not stable because he was PF for a very long time. He left the PF and came and joined the UPND,” Kasanda said. “ And because he was not.. https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/kbf-is-upset-at-not-bejng-given-job-says-chushi/