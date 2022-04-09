By NewsMakers

LAWYER Kelvin Fube Bwalya popularly known as KBF will next month officially launch his Zambia Must Prosper Movement.

A source who is close to KBF has told NewsMakers that the Zambia Must Prosper pioneer has arranged everything and is only waiting for his party regalia to arrive before he can begin to cause problems for the ruling UPND Alliance.

KBF was the strategist who helped Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND Alliance to defeat Edgar Lungu and his Patriotic Front in the August 2021 elections.

Seven months after winning, the UPND Alliance has developed serious cracks which have seen KBF taking a back seat while another prominent figure Lucky Mulusa of the Movement Democratic Change resigning from his position as Secretary General citing greedy by his leader Felix Mutati. Mutati serves in the cabinet of Hakainde Hichilema who is the UPND Alliance leader.

However, sources within the UPND Alliance say Hichilema betrayed KBF after shunning him from cabinet as per his desire to serve as Defense Minister.

And a source close to KBF says Lucky Mulusa is part of prominent people who will be in Zambia Must Prosper Movement which seek to delete the UPND Alliance from the political scene come 2026.