KBF says Govt has not created any job for teachers but merely filled up vacancies 

KBF SAYS UPND HASN’T CREATED ANY JOBS FOR TEACHERS
By Scoop Reporter
ZAMBIA Must Prosper (ZMP) leader Kelvin Bwalya Fube says Government has not created any job for teachers but merely filled up the gap left by those who retired and resigned.
Mr. Fube says Government loses thousands of teachers every year and so no job creation has been made by recruiting 30,000 plus teachers as this is just a refill to replace those who left.
“FACT: Governments lose thousands teachers yearly, from retirements & resignations etc… This creates vacancies. UPND has just filled these Vacancies. No job creation here,” he wrote.
Meanwhile, his own followers on Facebook are roasting him monga mulamba osasa.
Zambia Must Prosper: The party brought in dead without an agenda for the people of Zambia but the name of the party sounds appealing.
You know to be a president of a political party you need to be humble and appealing not someone who is full of pride and self praise. You say you are a strategist, please let people see this attribute in you and praise you. Self praise is associated with young people not someone that old.