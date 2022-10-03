KBF says Govt has not created any job for teachers but merely filled up vacancies 

KBF SAYS UPND HASN’T CREATED ANY JOBS FOR TEACHERS

By Scoop Reporter

ZAMBIA Must Prosper (ZMP) leader Kelvin Bwalya Fube says Government has not created any job for teachers but merely filled up the gap left by those who retired and resigned.

Mr. Fube says Government loses thousands of teachers every year and so no job creation has been made by recruiting 30,000 plus teachers as this is just a refill to replace those who left.

“FACT: Governments lose thousands teachers yearly, from retirements & resignations etc… This creates vacancies. UPND has just filled these Vacancies. No job creation here,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, his own followers on Facebook are roasting him monga mulamba osasa.