KBF SAYS NOT EVERYTHING FROM PROCEEDS OF CRIME SHOULD BE TAKEN AWAY

…. As he maintains the offender should at least remain with something so that they don’t feel over-punished

By Scoop Reporter

ZAMBIA Must Prosper (ZMP) leader Kelvin Bwalya Fube popularly known as KBF says seizing all property suspected to be proceeds of crime from someone is too much a punishment.

Mr. Fube says it is better for someone who has 48 houses, for example, which are proceeds of crime, to lose 40 and at least walk away with 8 instead of getting everything from such a person.

He says what he agreed with President Hakainde Hichilema then in opposition, is not what is happening now in terms of uniting the country.

He is currently on radio phoenix