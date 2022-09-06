KBF SAYS NOT EVERYTHING FROM PROCEEDS OF CRIME SHOULD BE TAKEN AWAY
…. As he maintains the offender should at least remain with something so that they don’t feel over-punished
By Scoop Reporter
ZAMBIA Must Prosper (ZMP) leader Kelvin Bwalya Fube popularly known as KBF says seizing all property suspected to be proceeds of crime from someone is too much a punishment.
Mr. Fube says it is better for someone who has 48 houses, for example, which are proceeds of crime, to lose 40 and at least walk away with 8 instead of getting everything from such a person.
He says what he agreed with President Hakainde Hichilema then in opposition, is not what is happening now in terms of uniting the country.
And he wants to be a President, you shall know them by their fruits!
Most craziest thing I have ever heard from a lawyer
Exactly my thoughts!!
This Fube, should quickly go back to his house before he embarrasses his self, OMG!
Obviously the criminal can not give proper advice he would rather to defend his fellow criminals.
It is good he has spoken up who wants a criminal for president. Let thieves steal from him and then let the thieves keep what they want. Is this guy a genuine lawyer?