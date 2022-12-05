‘KBF urges women to help Zambia Must Prosper Party by multiplying children to fill Zambia’

The ZMP President Kelvin Fube Bwalya tells woman not to bear only two children. He has urged women to have as many children as possible so that the country is quickly filled up.

Kelvin Fube Bwalya has consistently said that he didn’t have the desire to serve under President Hakainde Hichilema or Edgar Lungu’s government, despite jobs being offered to him.

KBF was on KCN radio, on Saturday, when he appealed to women to have a lot of children to help ZMP grow.