KELVIN Bwalya Fube (KBF) supported the UPND Alliance as an individual and has left alone to form his own political party called Zambia Must Prosper (ZMP) after realising that he could not get what he dreamed of, UPND spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa has said.

Mr Mweetwa, who is also Southern Province Minister, said during the launch of the ZMP, Mr Bwalya made a startling statement suggesting it was time to “fix the fixer.”

He said what Mr KBF’s statement showed was that the support he had offered to President Hakainde Hichilema may not have been genuine.

Mr Mweetwa said that it could be that Mr. Bwalya just wanted an elimination method of opponents one by one where he could reach a level where he could have less opponents and have a better opportunity.

He said Mr. Bwalya just wanted President Edgar Lungu to be kicked out of the way of his personal ambition so that once he was out he could only have President Hakainde Hichilema to deal with.

Mr Mweetwa said that was why people were shocked at a time they wanted someone who could fix the challenges the country was going through. Mr. Bwalya was burnt on fixing an individual.

Meanwhile, Mr Mweetwa also challenged the Socialist Party to indicate clearly why they chose to support the Patriotic Front in the Kabushi and Kwacha by-elections when they called the PF as the most corrupt party ever.

“Why are they siding with corruption,” he said.

He said that they have information that the Socialist Party failed to find a credible candidate to field in Kabushi and Kwacha.

Mr Mweetwa said the Socialist Party was very weak on the ground; they just thrive on having pressing briefings and making people think that they were also strong.