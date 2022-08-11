ZAMBIA MUST PROSPER NATIONAL PARTY LAUNCH
TO ALL ZAMBIA MUST PROSPER MEMBERS AND THE GENERAL PUBLIC
FROM THE OFFICE OF INTERIM SECRETARY GENERAL
On behalf of the Interim President, Mr. Kelvin Fube Bwalya, I wish to announce that the long awaited launch of our Political Party, Zambia Must Prosper, will take place on Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, at 09: 00 hours at the Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka.
Let me also take this opportunity to inform the National Crusade Team and all Party structures countrywide to take this as official notification.
Ruth Chikasa
INTERIM SECRETARY GENERAL-
ZAMBIA MUST PROPSPER