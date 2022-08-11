ZAMBIA MUST PROSPER NATIONAL PARTY LAUNCH

TO ALL ZAMBIA MUST PROSPER MEMBERS AND THE GENERAL PUBLIC

FROM THE OFFICE OF INTERIM SECRETARY GENERAL

On behalf of the Interim President, Mr. Kelvin Fube Bwalya, I wish to announce that the long awaited launch of our Political Party, Zambia Must Prosper, will take place on Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, at 09: 00 hours at the Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka.

Let me also take this opportunity to inform the National Crusade Team and all Party structures countrywide to take this as official notification.

Ruth Chikasa

INTERIM SECRETARY GENERAL-

ZAMBIA MUST PROPSPER