KBF’S ZAMBIA MUST PROSPER RECEIVES BOOST IN MAZABUKA

…PF founding Mazabuka Chairman joins the UPND aligned party and vows to work towards a new regime.in 2026

By Evans Liyali

Patriotic Front (PF) founding Chairman in Mazabuka District, Donald Zulu, has ditched the former ruling party and defected to the Zambia Must Prosper Movement led by Kelvin Fube.

Zulu, who was the first to contest under the PF seat as Mazabuka MP in 2006 tells Byta FM News that he chose to join the Zambia Must Prosper movement because of its compelling manifesto in reviving the country’s economy.

He says that the PF in its current form has no solutions to offer to the hardship the country is going through.

Zulu has since pledged to work hard and ensure that the Zambia Must Prosper Movement forms government in 2026.

But PF Mazabuka District Chairperson, Kenneth Luhana says Zulu’s defection has no impact on the party as he has left alone.

Luhana notes that the PF in Mazabuka is still intact as true members are still loyal to the party.